CROSSVILLE, Ill. (WEHT) – Two people found dead in a Crossville home have been identified.

The White County coroner says the man and woman have been identified as Mary Lou Lahman, 83, and Lewis Lahman, 79. The coroner says the cause of death for both was a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Illinois State Police (ISP), the two were discovered by authorities at a home on the 200 block of E. Davenport Street in Crossville, Illinois. This reportedly happened around 12:30 in the afternoon on February 11.

We were told the investigation is active and ongoing and there was no threat to the public.