WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The White County Sheriff’s Department (WCSD) posted that the government of White County is currently looking for bids from contractors of work to be done at local government buildings.

Officials say a list of the work that needs to be done is available at the sheriff’s office for pickup. The list can also be viewed below.

WCSD says bids need to be turned in to the sheriff’s office, and they will need bids within the next two weeks. WCSD notes each building will be an individual bid.

Deputies ask that people please specify the bids with the building name listed.