WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – Residents from several Illinois towns in White County are invited to attend the White County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan meeting next Monday, July 17th. The meeting’s goal is to discuss ways to prevent damage from future natural and man-made hazards.

Previously, White County did not have a hazard mitigation plan until the county received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Association and another agency. The grant allows White County to have funding towards putting a mitigation plan in place for its multiple communities.

“[The Hazard Mitigation Plan] is something every county in Illinois does,” Jim Bolin, White County Emergency Management Association Director, explained. “We are trying to identify areas in which we can get funding to help minimize the effects of tornadoes or floods […] and have funding through the Federal Government [and the] state of Illinois to help relieve some of the issues when they happen.”

Bolin listed some examples of possible effects the mitigation plan could have, such as trimming or cutting down trees around power lines to prevent any electrical mishaps, installing sirens and alert systems in White County towns without those necessities (Burnt Prairie, Enfield, Mill Shoals, and Springerton, for example) and providing a generator to a warming-center facility to help individuals stuck in severely cold-weather situations. In general, the plan aims to create actions towards combating natural and man-made disasters and reducing long-term risk to White County residents and properties.

The Planning Committee includes members from emergency services, municipal, education, township, and law, health care, and county government. The committee also includes people with knowledge in emergency planning, infrastructure, and environmental matters. The American Environmental Corporation (AEC), based in Springfield, IL, will assist White County in developing and writing their hazard mitigation plan.

“We do this with many counties across the state,” Ken Runkle, AEC Environmental Toxicologist/Risk Assessor, said. “We assist the local entities with developing a plan for the county. We invite every township, every municipality, every school district within the county to the table–and it’s up to each individual jurisdiction whether they wish to participate or not.”

Again, the mitigation meetings are public. White County residents are encouraged to attend and or participate in next Monday’s meeting.

“You are invited to attend public meetings of the White County Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee,” states the mitigation plan fact sheet prepared for White County by AEC. “In addition, you are encouraged to provide photographs, other documentation, and anecdotal information about damages you experienced from natural and man-made hazards in White County. Surveys will be available at participating jurisdictions and through White County to help gather specific information from residents. All of this information will be used to update the Plan. The draft Plan update will be presented at a public forum for further public input.”

The meeting is next Monday, July 17th, at 6 P.M. The meeting will take place in Carmi, IL, at 201 Fairground Rd. in the Floral Hall event venue building.