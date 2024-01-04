HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The White County Sheriff’s Department has announced the launch of a new app for their office in Illinois.

Anyone who uses the app can receive notifications about ongoing incidents, road closures or natural disasters along with other items such as court information, civil process fees and jail information.

The app is available in the app store for Apple and Android products. You can also scan the QR code below to download. The Sheriff’s Department recommends turning on push notifications for the app once it’s downloaded.