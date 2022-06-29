WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A cause of death has been determined of the man who died after a police standoff in Warrick County.

The Warrick County Coroner says on June 23 it was called to the scene of a death at the 700 block of Clutter

Road in Lynnville. The coroner says upon arrival, the decedent was determined to be Michael E. White, 64, of Chandler.

The coroner says White had been evading police and was eventually tracked to the aforementioned address. The coroner says White exchanged gunfire with law enforcement and he was fatally shot, and a handgun was recovered next to his body, which was then secured.

The coroner says an Autopsy was conducted on June 25, and autopsy results show that White suffered three gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. The coroner says these gun shots were from unknown distances. He also suffered one fatal, immediate contact intraoral gunshot wound, says the press release. A single bullet was recovered during autopsy and sent along with the handgun to the Indiana State Police lab for analysis and comparison. The coroner says ballistics testing has confirmed that the bullet retrieved upon autopsy came from the handgun.

The press release says White’s cause of death is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and final toxicology results are still pending.