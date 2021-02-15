White Flag event expected to last through Friday

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A White Flag event has been put in place for Monday through Friday.

The Daniel Pitino and St. Benedict’s homeless shelters may still have beds available. If capacity is exceeded, Owensboro Christian Church will be open as a warming center, offering bedding from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The shelter entrance will be between OCC entrances “C” and “D” on the New Hartford Rd side.

If a warming center is required, the following transportation options are available:

Provided from the Daniel Pitino Shelter to Owensboro Christian Church at 6 p.m. each White Flag night.

Owensboro Transit System bus route: FREE for White Flag shelterees (two bus stops near Owensboro Christian Church)

Self-transport to the warming shelter anytime 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. White Flag nights.

Families, women and/or children should contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter (270-688-9000) and men should contact St. Benedict’s (270 541-1003) to inquire if the warming center is in operation, or if there are available bed spaces within one of the existing shelters.

OCC will only be open if the homeless shelters are at full capacity.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter will also be offering meals:

Breakfast: 7 a.m.

Dinner: 5:30 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, all protective measures (social distancing, masks, handwashing, quarantine) will be strictly enforced. There is an area pre-designated for quarantine if required.

