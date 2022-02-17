OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Cold weather will bring a White Flag event to Owensboro on Thursday night.

Anyone in need of a warm place to stay can contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter or Saint Benedict’s. If both centers reach capacity, Owensboro Christian Church will open as a warming center as well. Families and women are encouraged to contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter while men should contact Saint Benedict’s.

Both centers will open at 6:30 p.m. and offer bedding until 8:30 a.m. on Friday. The Daniel Pitino Shelter will also be offering to-go meals.