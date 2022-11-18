OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The National Weather Service says White Flag criteria, 15 degrees or lower air temperature and or wind chill, will likely be met tonight and Saturday night.

A White Flag event signals the opening of an overnight emergency shelter that will be open to all men, women and children. The Daniel Pitino Shelter at 501 Walnut Street in Owensboro will offer shelter from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. and meals will be available during normal meal hours. Owensboro Transit System will provide free bus transportation to Daniel Pitino shelter Monday through Friday between the hours of 4 to 6 p.m..

For more information, contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter at 270-688-9000.