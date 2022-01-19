White Flag night at Owensboro, some changes have been made

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – According to the National Weather Service of Paducah, White Flag criteria, which is 15ºF or lower air temperature and/or wind chill, will likely be met January 19 through January 24.

The Daniel Pitino and St. Benedict’s homeless shelters may have some space available. If capacity is exceeded during this impending cold weather event, Owensboro Christian Church (OCC) will be open as a warming center, offering bedding from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. If a warming center is required, the following transportation options are available:

Monday through Friday: Owensboro Transit System bus route, FREE for White Flag shelterees (two bus stops near Owensboro Christian Church).

Saturday or Sunday: a van will pick up those seeking shelter from St. Benedict’s Shelter and transport them to Owensboro Christian Church (Saturday: 5:45 p.m., Sunday: 6:15 p.m.).

Self-transport to the warming shelter anytime 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. White Flag nights. The White Flag shelter entrance will be between OCC entrances “C” and “D” on the New Hartford Road side.

Families, women, and women with children should contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter (270-688-9000) and men should contact St. Benedict’s (270 541-1003) to inquire if the warming center is in operation, or if there are available bed spaces within one of the existing shelters. Again, OCC will only be open if the homeless shelters are at full capacity. Due to COVID, all protective measures, such as social distancing, masks, handwashing, quarantine, will be strictly enforced. There is an area pre-designated for quarantine if required. Breakfast and dinner will be provided at the White Flag shelter. Meals will not be available at the Daniel Pitino Shelter during this White Flag event.