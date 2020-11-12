White Flag shelter in Evansville moved to CK Newsome for this winter

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) United Caring Services and the Commission on Homelessness for Evansville and Vanderburgh County have announced that effective Thursday, the community’s White Flag emergency homeless shelter program will primarily occur at the CK Newsome Center for this cold-weather season.

Now in its 10th year, the White Flag program conducted by UCS will include Evansville Rescue Mission (ERM) for the first time. UCS’s White Flag program is made possible every year by the generous support of the Pigeon Township Trustee’s Office.

“Due to the social distancing required by COVID-19, United Caring Services needed to be able to conduct our White Flag homeless shelter program at a larger facility,” said Jason Emmerson, Executive Director of United Caring Services. “It was important that we have enough room to accommodate everyone we shelter during times of peak demand. It also made sense to combine our program with that of Evansville Rescue Mission in a single, centralized location.”

Emmerson estimated that, based on past White Flag experiences at UCS and ERM, he would need room to provide overnight sleeping accommodations for as many as 70-80 people. With COVID-19-related social distancing requirements in effect, UCS no longer had sufficient space in its shelter to accommodate that amount. Emmerson expects White Flag to occur on about 60 nights this cold-weather season.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: