White Flag warning out for Daviess County’s homeless

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) – According to the National Weather Service of Paducah, White Flag criteria, which is 15ºF or lower air temperature and/or wind chill, will likely be met on the nights through January 15 to January 16.

The Daniel Pitino and St. Benedict’s homeless shelters may not currently be full. If it gets too full during this upcoming cold weather event, the Owensboro Christian Church (OCC) will be open as a warming center, offering bedding from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. If a warming center is required, the following transportation is available:

Saturday or Sunday: a van will pick up those seeking shelter from Daniel Pitino Shelter and transport them to Owensboro Christian Church (Saturday: 5:45 p.m., Sunday: 6:15 p.m.)

Self-transport to the warming shelter anytime 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. White Flag nights. The White Flag shelter entrance will be between OCC entrances “C” and “D” on the New Hartford Road side.

Families, women, and women with children should contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter (270-688-9000) and men should contact St. Benedict’s (270 541-1003) to inquire if the warming center is in operation, or if there are available beds within one of the existing shelters. Again, OCC will only be open if the homeless shelters are full. Due to COVID, all protective measures such as social distancing, masks, handwashing, and quarantine, will be strictly enforced. There is an area pre-designated for quarantine if required. The Daniel Pitino Shelter will also be offering to-go meals: