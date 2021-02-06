White flags going up at CK Newsome Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Homeless shelters across the Tri-state are preparing for a white flag night for people looking for a place to warm up. United Caring Services in Evansville says the white flag will be waving Saturday at the CK Newsome Center.

Those needing a warm place to stay can go to the gym entrance at Sycamore and Elsas Streets. The doors will open at 7 p.m.

🏳️ White Flag 🏳️ tonight 2/6/21 at CK Newsome Center, gym entrance at Sycamore & Elsas, Doors Open at 7 pm. #CommunityOfCaring — UnitedCaringServices (@UCShelters) February 6, 2021

The white flag program goes into effect when the temperature drops below freezing for at least three hours over a 24 hour span.

(This story was originally published on February 6, 2021)