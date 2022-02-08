DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) A mystery as to who tore down a house that was damaged by the December tornado continues in Dawson Springs.

“Own up to your mistakes, and take responsibility for it. And now this man has nothing because of someone’s mistake,” says a friend who wishes to remain anonymous.

Robert Laffoon claims his house was torn down prior to Christmas- when he was delivering presents to kids.

His friend- who wishes to remain anonymous- says his house was salvageable.

“I’ve known Robert for fifteen years now and the city is saying the house had been empty for years. And I know that’s not true because I remodeled the bathroom a few months ago” said the friend.

The county says that it has no records that it demolished the house.

To add to the mystery- the Mayor of Dawson Springs says Laffoon told him there were still appliances in the home when it was demolished- but the city says it found no appliances in the rubble.

“What I’m saying is that we couldn’t find any signs of what he said was in the house,” said Mayor Chris Smiley.

But that still leaves the big question unanswered- who tore down Laffoon’s house?

It wasn’t done intentionally if it was done period. We didn’t have a demolition paper on him at all,” said Mayor Smiley.

Laffoon has hired an attorney to help him get some answers-but so far no legal papers have been filed. In the meantime, Laffoon is staying with his mom.