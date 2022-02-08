DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) – A judge heard a motion from lawyers representing Daviess County officials, asking for a ruling on the dispute over who owns the Confederate statue in Owensboro.

Attorneys are asking the court to declare Daviess County as the owners of the statue and for a lifting of the restraining order preventing it from being moved from courthouse grounds. No ruling on the motion was made during February 7’s hearing.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court wanted to move the statue about two years ago, but a judge granted a temporary restraining order against it until rightful ownership could be determined.