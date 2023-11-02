HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro RiverWorks Discovery is hosting a Who Works the Rivers event in partnership with the maritime industry at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History on November 2.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and approximately 220 students from 6 area high schools will be in attendance. During the Who Works the Rivers event, students will engage with industry representatives by participating in interactive stations at the National Great Rivers Museum. These stations are designed to show a snapshot of what a career on the river entails including line throwing and handling, learning about commodities shipped on the river, firefighting, handling safety equipment and more.

To learn more about the Who Works the Rivers event, visit riverworksdiscovery.org.