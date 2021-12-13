Who’s the next Daviess District Court judge? Nominees announced

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — The Judicial Nominating Commission announced Monday which nominees would be up for selection as the new Daviess District Court judge.

The three nominees for the judgeship are attorneys Heather Lynn Wagner Blackburn, Shannon LeMaster Meyer and James Nicholas Payne, all of Owensboro.

Officials say Blackburn serves as a public defender with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy. Meyer serves as a prosecutor with the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, they add. Lastly, officials tell us Payne serves as a prosecutor with the Daviess County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

The judicial seat has been vacant since the beginning of December when Judge Daniel M. Burlew II retired.