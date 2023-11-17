HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Warrick Humane Society announced the return of their Friendsgiving Foster Event.

Officials say from November 21 to 26, you can foster a puppy from the shelter and break them out for Thanksgiving break. To apply, visit the Warrick Humane Society’s adoption application page, and under the name of the pet you’re applying for list “Friendsgiving.”

According to a release, staff will help schedule a time on either Tuesday or Wednesday to pick up the pup and schedule a time to return the dog of your choice on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday. If you decide to adopt the pup, you will receive $50 off that dog’s adoption fee for being a foster.