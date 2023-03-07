WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick Humane Society is hosting a low-cost vaccine clinic on March 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic is open to the public and registration opens at 10 a.m. Registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats and is run on a first come first serve basis.

The services available and pricing are as follows:

Rabies – $17

DA2PP – $17

Bordetella – $15

Heartworm test – $22

FVRCP – $17

FeLV/FIV test – $25

Microchip – $20

Flea Treatment – $10 to $20

Dewormer – $5 to $15

The Warrick Humane Society says owners should expect a potentially long wait and plan their day accordingly. Only domesticated dogs and cats are eligible for treatment, no feral animals are allowed. For the safety of the animals, all dogs must be on a leash and all cats must be in a carrier.