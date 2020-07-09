Why are COVID cases on the rise across the Tri-State? Brandon Bartlett talks to Dr. David Schultz to find out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Cases of the coronavirus are rising across parts of the country and right here in the Tri-State.

Some bars and restaurants in Evansville had to close after reopening because someone there tested positive.

There are also fears some people taking a vacation out of town could be bringing the virus back home with them.

Eyewitness News Brandon Bartlett talked with Dr. David Schultz from Evansville Primary Care to find out why cases in the Tri-State are going up.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)