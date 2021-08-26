Why people in Kentucky aren’t getting vaccinated

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision/Getty Images

(WEHT)– Analysts found the main reason why people across the nation are not getting vaccinated is that they are concerned about side effects, according to Quote Wizard’s study. Nationwide 55% of people say concerns over side effects are why they are holding off on getting a COVID shot.

The number of people across the nation who say they don’t trust the vaccine has risen from 37% to 42% since early August when Quote Wizard’s initial vaccination hesitancy report was released. The number of people who say they don’t trust the government went from 28% to 34% within a couple of weeks.

In Kentucky, where 24% of the population is still unvaccinated, Quote Wizard found that:

  • 60% are worried about side effects
  • 47% are waiting to see if it’s safe
  • 41% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines
  • 37% don’t trust the government
  • 29% don’t believe they need it
  • 18% don’t think COVID-19 is a big threat

Two weeks ago in Kentucky, 48% of the population was unvaccinated. The main reasons why people in Kentucky weren’t vaccinated are:

  • 58% are worried about side effects
  • 43% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines
  • 41% are waiting to see if it’s safe
  • 39% don’t trust the government
  • 21% don’t believe they need it

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories