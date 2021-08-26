Why people in Kentucky aren’t getting vaccinated

(WEHT)– Analysts found the main reason why people across the nation are not getting vaccinated is that they are concerned about side effects, according to Quote Wizard’s study. Nationwide 55% of people say concerns over side effects are why they are holding off on getting a COVID shot.

The number of people across the nation who say they don’t trust the vaccine has risen from 37% to 42% since early August when Quote Wizard’s initial vaccination hesitancy report was released. The number of people who say they don’t trust the government went from 28% to 34% within a couple of weeks.

In Kentucky, where 24% of the population is still unvaccinated, Quote Wizard found that:

60% are worried about side effects

47% are waiting to see if it’s safe

41% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines

37% don’t trust the government

29% don’t believe they need it

18% don’t think COVID-19 is a big threat

Two weeks ago in Kentucky, 48% of the population was unvaccinated. The main reasons why people in Kentucky weren’t vaccinated are: