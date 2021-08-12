Why some people in the Tri-State are not getting the COVID-19 vaccine

(WEHT)– Analysts found the main reasons why people across the nation are not getting vaccinated.

Quote Wizard’s study found the main reason people in the Tri-State aren’t getting vaccinated is because they are worried about side effects. A lack of trust in COVID-19 vaccines and waiting to see if they are safe are also common concerns among Tri-Staters.

In Indiana 53% of Hoosiers are unvaccinated. The main reasons those people are choosing to hold off on getting the vaccine are:

57% worried about side effects.

43% waiting to see if it’s safe.

36% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines.

30% don’t believe they need it.

28% don’t trust the government.

In Kentucky, 48% of the population remains unvaccinated. The main reasons why people in Kentucky are not getting vaccinated are:

58% are worried about side effects

43% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines

41% are waiting to see if it’s safe

39% don’t trust the government

21% don’t believe they need it

In Illinois, 37% of community members are unvaccinated. The main reasons are: