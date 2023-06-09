HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News broke big news out of Gibson County late Thursday night. Toyota officials excitedly announced that the all-new Lexus TX will be assembled right here in the Tri-State.

Officials with Lexus say the vehicle will usher in “a new era of three-row luxury.” We’re also told this will be first Lexus model to be assembled at the Toyota plant in Princeton.

Tara Barney, the CEO of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership had a chat with Eyewitness News about why this announcement is so important and how it might impact the Tri-State.