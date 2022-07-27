EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More delays and roadwork is expected in Stop Light City this summer, and it’s something you may need to keep an eye out for.

Highway 41 has already seen its fair share of construction heading southbound between Lynch Road and Diamond Avenue with construction of the Pigeon Creek Bridge. That bridge was damaged after a crash.

Beginning Thursday, the northbound off ramp to Diamond Avenue will be closed.

“We knew it was going to be a big project, big issue and we looked at the area around it and said hey you know if we’re going to be doing this, we might as well do this all at once and make sure everything is good,” said Gary Brian, INDOT PR Director for Southwest District.

That offramp is expected to be completed sometime next month. Officials tell us all construction is set to be completed by the end of the year.

UP NEXT: Surprise inspection backs up Twin Bridges