EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The widow of former Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr remains in jail under a $500,000 bond after being arrested and charged with perjury on Tuesday.

Officials have not released details on Elizabeth Fox-Doerr’s charge, except to say it involves her testimony to a grand jury. Prosecutors will not say what the grand jury was investigated and the court has sealed other documents related to the case.

Robert Doerr was shot and killed in front of his home in February of 2019. No one has been charged in connection with his death, although investigators have said they have a person of interest in connection with Doerr’s death.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr was previously charged with obstruction of justice in connection to the case after police say she deleted a call from her cell phone in the moments after her husband was killed. Those charges were eventually dropped.

Fox-Doerr is due back in court on Monday.