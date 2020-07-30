Wienermobile visits Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Ashley Ferrara and her partner Tommy visited downtown Evansville for a surprise and delight event as they make their way across the country in the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile.

It’s all sort of a little tasty secret right now, but we are in Evansville for about another week. Ee will be here until August ninth and then we will move on. We are the southeast team, so we will be traveling towards the southeast region of America. Ashley Ferrara

Ferrara says the Wienermobile will be in Owensboro Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 30, 2020)

LATEST NEWS: