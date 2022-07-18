EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Elizabeth Foxx-Doerr, the widow of a murdered Evansville firefighter is due in court Monday.

She is charged with perjury involving testimony she gave to a grand jury. Prosecutors will not say what the grand jury was investigating.

Foxx-Doerr was charged with obstruction of justice in connection to the case. Police say she deleted a call from her cell phone in the moments after her husband was killed. However, those charges were eventually dropped.

No one has been charged in the death of Robbie Doerr who was gunned down in front of his home in 2019.