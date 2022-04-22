EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A fundraiser that the whole family can participate in is coming to the Tri-State. The River City Wiffleball Classic will be held on August 13 at Bosse Field.

Aurora and ECHO Housing are partnering to host this event to raise money for both nonprofit organizations. The slogan for the event is to Strike Out Homelessness.

Registration is now open for teams of five at rivercitywiffleball.org. Team entry fees of $500 include t-shirts. Teams will also have opportunities to crowdfund donations for the organizations and win prizes.

The double elimination tournament is limited to 48 teams and signups are on a first come basis. There is also a separate entry for a home run derby.

Teams can be made up of any players that are age 16 and over. There will be plenty of activities for the family besides playing on a team.

Families will receive a family pass for the new Deaconess Aquatic Center to use on August 13. The Aquatic Center is across the road from Bosse Field. Bounce houses, clowns and a kids’ wiffleball field will also be available for families.

The River City Wiffleball Classis is presented by Moore Music. Other sponsors include Homes by Huffman as the Home Run Sponsor, Fifth Third Bank as the All Star Sponsor and Harding Shymanski and Company as the Kid’s Field Sponsor.

Pat Bateman at ECHO Housing can be contacted at pat.bateman@echohousing.org for anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities.

Aurora and ECHO housing are community non-profit organizations that work together to end homelessness in the Tri-State. Aurora provides services and resources to the homeless and ECHO Housing provides permanent housing for the homeless.