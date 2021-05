HENDRSON CO, Ky (WEHT) – Authorities are investigating several spot fires found along a roadway in the Alzey Bottoms.

Units from Smith Mills Fire Department and Corydon Civil Defense were sent to Hwy 136 W Saturday night for a wildland fire. Arriving units found several spot fires along the road that extended into some woods.









Photos provided by Smith Mills Fire Department

This fire and several other recent fires in the area have been turned over to the Kentucky Division of Forestry for investigation.