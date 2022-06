GIBSON CO.,Ind. (WEHT) – Mike Wathen is a southern Indiana wildlife resource specialist. On June 1, he sent Eyewitness News a video of a barn owl family living under a bridge in Gibson County.

He has also shared other videos with us here at Eyewitness News of critters that are native to Indiana and we want to share them with you. Enjoy!

An owl feeding.

Baby racoons try to follow mother.

A bobcat at a barn entrance.

A bobcat hunting.

A coyote in a field.

A coyote evaluates opening in woods.

Some otters.

Some otters in a cornfield.

A turkey in the woods.

A mouse going down the side of a door frame.