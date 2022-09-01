SPRINGFIELD, Il l. (WEHT) – The Illinois Conservation Police put a years investigation to bed on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with a search warrant at a DeKalb residence in the 1000 block of Spruce Street in Sandwich. The warrant led to the discovery of many illegally obtained wild animals both dead and alive.

Authorities say no arrests have been made yet but the investigation is still ongoing. Police determined the resident of the house, a 33 year old woman, had a fraudulently obtained Illinois wildlife rehabilitator license.

At the residence, officials found both of the following animals without water to drink, caged snakes and domestic rabbits in the backyard. They also found three dead snakes in cages as well.

Police also found:

12 raccoons

7 opossums

2 squirrels

2 turtles

1 chipmunk

1 skunk

According to reports, boxes of dead wildlife parts were found in the residence as well. Police say the woman did not have an Illinois fishing or hunting license and she was selling the parts online. All animals were removed and taken to a properly licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

The police were assisted by: DeKalb County Animal Control, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Sandwich Police Department. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were also contacted because the conditions were considered unhealthy for the child living there.