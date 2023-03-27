HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The family of two brothers shot on Cypress Dale Road last month are giving back with a blood drive.

In February, investigators say Austin Ousley was inside a farmhouse in Union Township that was owned by the family of Chad and Shawn Wildt. Authorities say the brothers confronted Ousley, who shot at the two. Shawn Wildt died at the scene and Chad was shot in the face and had to spend weeks in the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Wildt family says it took 16 unites of blood to save Chad’s life, and now they want to refill the blood bank with a blood drive. The blood drive is set to take place on April 4 at New Beginnings Church in Evansville.

For information on the blood drive, and to sign up, click here.