Will change in U.S. Senate leadership affect Kentucky?

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell’s time as Senate Majority Leader will end soon.

Victories by senators-elect Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Georgia make it a 50-50 Senate. But since Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will break any tie vote, Democrats have the majority.

McConnell Plaza, next to the Owensboro Convention Center on the riverfront, was named after the senator nearly two decades ago before he became Senate Majority Leader.

“I think Senator McConnell, over the years, the last two decades, has done quite a bit for Owensboro,” says Owensboro City Commissioner Bob Glenn.

But the changing political winds, caused by Democratic victories in Georgia, leads to a change in Senate leadership.

“He always uses the analogy, the football analogy, when you’re minority leader, you’re the defensive coordinator, when you’re the majority leader, you’re the offensive coordinator,” described Scott Lasley, Political Science Professor at Western Kentucky University. He says McConnell losing Senate Majority Leader status won’t have a significant impact on the state, but could impact the Senate’s upcoming agenda. While it will be a 50-50 Senate, Lasley believes the big change will be in nominating judges and nominees for President-Elect Biden’s cabinet.

“From a policy standpoint, where you’re going to be a big change is the nominating process, where the Democrats are going to be in charge of the nominating process,” says Lasley.

Another way Kentucky could feel a potential impact of all this change is through the recent resignation of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is also Senator McConnell’s wife. Glenn says Chao and McConnell helped city interests, including adding an interstate spur to the city.

“It will hurt a little bit, but meanwhile, if he retains the position as minority leader, he’s still going to be a pretty powerful person in Washington,” he says.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)