HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? According to a study from BonusFinder.com, Evansville residents may have to travel further north to see snow this holiday season.

The study looked at nearly 450 cities around the United States and calculated their odds of a white Christmas this year based on factors including the number of white Christmases over the past 20 years, trends in snowfall and the total number of snowy days in December. According to the study, the city of Montpelier, Vermont has the highest chance of a white Christmas, with a probability of 98.6%.

In Indiana, the city with the best chance of seeing snowfall on December 25 is South Bend, with a probability of 20.1%. Evansville was given a probability of only 1.4%, making it the city least likely to see snow in the Hoosier state according to the study.

Also in the Tri-State, the study said Owensboro, Kentucky has only a 0.8% chance of seeing snowfall on Christmas this year.