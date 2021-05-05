Willard Library announces return of annual book sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Willard Library announced its annual book sale will take place June 5 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Willard Park.

The library says the event will feature bags of hardback, paperback, fiction, nonfiction, children’s,

reference, history, cookbooks and more.

Bags of ten adult books will be sold for $10, and children’s bags of ten books will be sold

for $5. All transactions must be made with cash.

Willard Library Grey Lady Ghost t-shirts and drink tumblers will also be available.

Food trucks and kid’s activities will be part of the event, and attendees do not need a library card to attend.

If severe weather is forecasted, the Book Sale will be moved to June 12.

Parking will be available for visitors in the Berry Global parking lot at the corner of First Ave and

Franklin Street.

(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)