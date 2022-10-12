EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Willard Public Library (WPL) is in full Spooky Season mode and can’t wait for its next big community event – “Eat, Drink & Be Scary” on October 28.

WPL says starting 4 p.m., families are welcome to trick-or-treat floor-by-floor inside the library to collect candy, toys and giveaways from WPL staff and local businesses. Officials say at 5:30 p.m., the food trucks will be open for business as will the beer garden for 21 and over visitors.

WPL says “Hocus Pocus” (1993) will start around 6:15 p.m. with Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” starting shortly after “Hocus Pocus” ends. Throughout the night, WPL staff will be awarding gift cards and prizes to those in costume.

Officials say trick-or-treating and movies are free of charge, and concessions and adult beverages can be bought from individual participating vendors. WPL says visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and parking is available at the Berry Global parking lot at the corner of First Avenue and Franklin Street.