Willard Library to host ‘Family Movie Night’

EVANSVILLE, Ind – Willard Library is inviting the community to ‘Family Movie Night at Willard Library Sponsored by T&G Pest Control’ this Saturday. The event will be in Willard Park on the corner of North First Avenue and West Division Street.

The family-friendly event will include local food trucks, arts & crafts hour, Beaux the Tyrannosaurus Rex experience and pictures plus a viewing of ‘The Land Before Time’ on an outdoor projector screen.

Children’s craft time, Tyrannosaurus Rex interactive experience and movie are all free of charge to event guests. Food trucks including Fuego’s Taqueria, Sweet Dreams à la Mode and a shaved ice stand will be open for service starting at 5pm.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket.