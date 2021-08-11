Willard Public Library announces upcoming family movie night

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials with Willard Public Library of Evansville announced they will be hosting a family movie night on September 11 in Willard Park on the corner of North First Avenue and West Division Street.

Officials say the event will include local food trucks, an arts & crafts hour, a chance for children to get pictures with Beaux the Tyrannosaurus Rex and an outdoor screening of ‘The Land Before Time.’ Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs or a blanket.

Officials say everyone is welcome to attend, and patrons do not need to have a Willard Library Card. The event is sponsored by T&G Pest Control.