HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Willard Public Library and friends are preparing for their annual book sale fundraiser to be held on June 3.

According to officials, the sale will take place in the Browning Gallery and Lankford Archives Reading Room in the library’s lower level from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will feature a selection of gently used hardback and paperback books, including fiction, nonfiction and children’s books. The books will be available for purchase with all proceeds benefiting the library.

There will be over 170 full boxes worth of books on display.

Officials advise the library accepts book donations year-round for the sale, and community members are encouraged to bring gently used books during business hours.

For more information, visit willard.lib.in.us/events/2023-annual-book-sale/ or talk to library staff during business hours.