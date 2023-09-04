HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Willard Public Library will be holding the Better Book Sale beginning September 5 through September 8.

The event promises to offer attendees a chance to find rare and captivating reads. There will be offerings for all book lovers from collectors to enthusiasts, as there are chances to acquire great reads and even expensive special editions. The Better Book Sale will also feature unique finds such as puzzles and Raggedy Ann & Andy dolls.

For the first two days of the book sale, books will be available at their full value, then on Thursday books will be half priced, followed by a bags of books at a flat rate price on Friday.

The event is open to the public and a Willard Public Library card is not required for entry.