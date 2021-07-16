Willard Public Library invites people to take photos with giant inflatable penguin

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Willard Public Library got a visit from a very cool friend from Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden on Friday.

The library invited people to take photos with a giant inflatable penguin and learn about the new “Penguins of Patagonia” exhibit at the zoo. The new exhibit will feature humboldt penguins that will thrive in Evansville’s warm summer weather.

The library gave out popsicles and hosted a program where kids could color and read books from the children’s department about penguins. The “Penguins of Patagonia” exhibit is scheduled to open to the public in September.