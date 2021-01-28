William E. Schmidt Foundation donates $324K to various non-profits

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The William E. Schmidt Foundation gave $324,000 in charitable grants to local non-profits in 2020. Organizations receiving grants last year included: Albion Fellows Bacon Center, Dream Center Evansville, Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra – Schmidt Opera Series, Habitat for Humanity of Evansville, Mattingly Charities, Dan Scism Scholarship Foundation, University of Evansville Opera Series, YMCA of Southwestern Indiana and YMCA Camp Carson.

William E. Schmidt Foundation is a 501(c)3 Not-for-Profit. Schmidt passed away in 2014 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease. The William E. Schmidt Foundation captures Bill’s entrepreneurial and hard-working spirit in the initiatives and projects it selects to fund — always grounded in innovation and led by those committed to a worthy mission.

(This story was originally published on January 28, 2021)