Win 8 additional tickets for Easterseals All Ca$h Raffle

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) If you buy a a ticket for Easterseals All Ca$h Raffle between February 15 and March 8, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a chance to win 8 additional tickets. The raffle will award three large cash prizes: one prize of $50,000; one prize of $25,000; and one prize of $10,000.

Tickets cost $100 and go to supporting therapy sessions for Tri-State children and adults with disabilities who couldn’t otherwise afford them. Tickets will be available until March 10, unless sold out prior.

The drawing will be held March 12 at around noon.

To purchase tickets:

•Call 812-437-2600 to pay directly from a checking or savings account, or with a debit card. (No credit cards.)

•Buy in person at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, 3701 Bellemeade, Evansville, Indiana, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., using cash, check, or debit card. Call ahead or visit www.EastersealsRehabCenter.com to understand the COVID-19 precautions before visiting.

•Buy in person at Easterseals Posey County, 5525 Industrial Road, Mt. Vernon, Indiana, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., using cash or check. No credit or debit cards.

•Print and mail an order form at www.EastersealsRehabCenter.com with check.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)