HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – WIN Energy REMC says crews have made “extreme progress” since Thursday afternoon.

Officials say after the first storm rolled through on Thursday, more than 8,000 members were without power. A news release says as of Saturday afternoon, power had been restored to about 5,000 of those members. Officials say since then, two more significant storms have come through WIN Energy REMC’s service territory bringing more damage and causing more outages. WIN Energy REMC says on Sunday it started with over 4,000 outages and is now down to about 2,400 members still without power.

WIN Energy REMC says due to the amount of broken poles, tree damage and power lines down, restoration is slow. Officials say they are working to get power restored to the largest amount of members as quickly as possible. Energy officials say in many areas, the company must coordinate with tree crews to get tree damage cleared before they are able to safely restore power.

WIN Energy REMC notes with the extent of damage and additional storms slowing down restoration efforts, some members may be without power for several days. Once again, the company encourages members to make long term provisions and check on family and friends.