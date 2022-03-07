VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – An electric company that usually services Posey, Gibson, and Pike counties sent out a press release in regards to the recent outages caused by a severe storm the night of March 6.

WIN Energy REMC says that high winds broke or damaged dozens of electric poles and structures leading to power outages for approximately 600 of their customers. WIN Energy REMC says it is being assisted by contract crews from Intren and Halter Tree Service to speed up the restoration process. WIN Energy REMC expects extended outage times due to the extent of the damage.

WIN Energy REMC reminds people to put safety first and stay away from fallen power lines and damaged poles. The press release says that if anyone in WIN Energy REMC’s service area experiences a power outage, they should report the outage to the company through the customer’s Automated Outage Express number at 888-456-9876, through the customer’s SmartHub account or mobile app, or by texting “OUT” to 85700. The company’s outage map is here.