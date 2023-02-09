EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With a lot of wind in the forecast for today, driving could be a little difficult. Winds will coming in from the southwest to the west at 25 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

All of the Tri-state is under a wind advisory until 3:00pm Thursday, but winds will still be strong afterwards, but just under advisory criteria.

Strong winds caused three severe storm warnings early Thursday morning and likely the result of power outages. CenterPoint Energy was reporting close to 3,500 outages in their area Thursday morning and Kenergy around 500.

Below is the current wind speeds (not wind gusts) across the Tri-state. The map updates every 30 minutes.