DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Windy Hollow Dragway will be having Friday and Saturday night races.
According to Windy Hollow Dragway’s Facebook page, a flyer says it’s $20 to participate in a race and $10 for admission. There will be two nights with racing events, and the details are:
- Friday Night Fun – September 9
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- Racing begins at 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday Night Fun Night – September 10
- Street Tire Class – $30 entry
- Open Tire class – $30 entry
- Test and Tune – $20
- Trophy Race entry – $10
- Gates open at 3 p.m.
- Time trials go from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Racing starts at 7 p.m.
For more information about Windy Hollow Dragway, please go here.