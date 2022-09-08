According to Windy Hollow Dragway’s Facebook page, a flyer says it’s $20 to participate in a race and $10 for admission. There will be two nights with racing events, and the details are:

Friday Night Fun – September 9 Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Racing begins at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Fun Night – September 10 Street Tire Class – $30 entry Open Tire class – $30 entry Test and Tune – $20 Trophy Race entry – $10 Gates open at 3 p.m. Time trials go from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Racing starts at 7 p.m.

