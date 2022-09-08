DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Windy Hollow Dragway will be having Friday and Saturday night races.

According to Windy Hollow Dragway’s Facebook page, a flyer says it’s $20 to participate in a race and $10 for admission. There will be two nights with racing events, and the details are:

  • Friday Night Fun – September 9
    • Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
    • Racing begins at 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday Night Fun Night – September 10
    • Street Tire Class – $30 entry
    • Open Tire class – $30 entry
    • Test and Tune – $20
    • Trophy Race entry – $10
    • Gates open at 3 p.m.
    • Time trials go from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    • Racing starts at 7 p.m.

For more information about Windy Hollow Dragway, please go here.