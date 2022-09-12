DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Windy Hollow Speedway has announced the “Race-On Memorial” on September 25.

A press release says the event pays tribute to those lost in the racing community. Windy Hollow Speedway officials say the 2022 event is dedicated to long-time Windy Hollow Speedway announcer, Jake Shown who passed away during the off-season.

A press release says the 2022 Race-On Memorial marks the largest single event payout in the history of Windy Hollow Speedway throughout the entire field. Officials say winners will also be presented with custom trophies designed and prepared by Billy Egeler.

