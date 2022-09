DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Windy Hollow Speedway gets back to business on September 18.

A flyer says there will also be a $350 win for the Figure-8 Scrapper event. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m., qualifying racers can come in at 5:30 p.m. and racing starts at 6 p.m. Windy Hollow Speedway is a 3/8th mile “D-shaped” dirt track, at 4731 Windy Hollow Road, in Owensboro.

For more information, please visit their website and follow Windy Hollow Speedway on Facebook.