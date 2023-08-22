HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Although it still feels like summer, the Evansville Fall Wine Walk will take place this Friday, August 25.
Adam Trinkel from the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District stops by to give Joe and Gretchen the details.
by: Marcos Carranza
