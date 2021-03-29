Winnecke says Evansville will shift to a face mask advisory next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and local health officials announced Tuesday that beginning next week, the city will follow state guidance and will shift from a face mask mandate to an advisory. The change will happen on April 6.

Winnecke says face masks will still be required in government buildings and at vaccination sites. Face masks will also still be required on METS buses. Private businesses will be able to require face masks if they so choose.

Joe Gries with the Vanderburgh County Health Department urges people to continue to stay home when sick, wear face masks, and says getting vaccinated is key to keeping people protected. If you have questions about social gatherings you can contact the health department.

Healthcare facilities will also still require face masks. Dr. Huhnke with Deaconess Health says a mask mandate could be implemented in the future if there’s an increase in positive cases. Health officials will continue to track positivity, hospitalization and vaccination data.

